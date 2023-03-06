Kansas Senate, House each hold hearings on trans bills

The House Health and Human Services Committee held a hearing Monday on Senate Bill 180.
The House Health and Human Services Committee held a hearing Monday on Senate Bill 180.(KS Legislature YouTube)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawmakers in both the Kansas Senate and House heard testimony on proposed bills involving trans women Monday.

The Senate Education Committee held a hearing on House Bill 2238, or the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,’ which would limit girls sports in schools to biologically born females.

“In the course of my doctorate, I studied human sexuality extensively through the lenses of biology psychosocial science and theology,” Rev. Dr. Annie Ricker, a Topeka pastor and part of Kansas Interfaith Action, said. “This bill ignores all of them to legislate from bias.”

“Each [sex] should prosper in their own giftings, not selling themselves so short to believe they can only achieve success by taking the rewards of others,” Julia Campbell, from Young Women for America, argued.

At the same time, the House Health and Human Services Committee held a hearing on Senate Bill 180, also known as the ‘Women’s Bill of Rights.’ It would legally define male and female biologically and allow those distinctions to be made for facilities by government entities.

“The WBOR doesn’t remove anybody from society it simply fortifies existing law to protect women’s safety and privacy,” Hadley Manning, speaking for Independent’s Women’s Voice, said.

“The irony of this so-called women’s bill of rights is that it doesn’t actually enumerate any rights,” Caroline Dean, also from Kansas Interfaith Action, argued. “Instead, it weaponizes the rhetoric of rights to erase protections for trans people.”

You can view the full hearings on the Kansas Legislature YouTube channel, or below.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

