Kansas Gov. kicks off Talking Books Week to higlight resources for print-impaired

Braille eReader
Braille eReader(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has kicked off Kansas Talking Books Week to highlight resources for Kansans who may be print-impaired.

On Monday, March 6, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she signed a proclamation in late February that designates this week as Kansas Talking Books Week.

Gov. Kelly noted that the week-long celebration will mark the anniversary of the passing of legislation that established free library services for the blind.

On March 3, 1931, Kelly said the Pratt-Smoot Act placed the responsibility to provide adequate library materials for the use of blind adults under the administration of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled in the Library of Congress. Since then, several updates to the original legislation included additional funds and provisions for those with print disabilities other than blindness to be included.

Kelly indicated that Kansas Talking Books is a division of the State Library and serves patrons in all 105 Kansas counties. She said print-impaired Kansans enrolled in the program are connected to a collection of more than 140,000 items. Materials include digital and braille books, popular magazines and locally produced materials of particular interest to Kansans or by Kansas authors.

The Governor noted that all services are provided at no cost to the patron.

