K-9 receives high praise for discoveries in homicide investigation

K-9 Apollo is praised for multiple discoveries in a southeastern Kansas homicide investigation...
K-9 Apollo is praised for multiple discoveries in a southeastern Kansas homicide investigation in February 2023.(KDWP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks K-9 has been heavily praised for multiple discoveries made which aided in a southeastern Kansas homicide investigation.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that in February 2023, Labette and Neosho Co. Game Warden Austin Sievert and K-9 Apollo were called by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to aid in a homicide investigation in Southeast Kansas.

When the pair arrived, Sievert said he deployed Apollo on an area search and within minutes the K-9 alerted on multiple valuable pieces of evidence.

KDWP noted that Sievert redeployed Apollo in another area and he located more valuable evidence in the homicide investigation. The K-9 was heavily praised by all assisting agencies.

