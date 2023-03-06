Just a Misunderstanding: Abilene van poses no threat to juveniles

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a misunderstanding, officials said a van reported as suspicious in the Abilene area poses no threat to minors.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, March 6, that in mid-February it received reports of a suspicious white van that had reportedly followed a student in another vehicle home.

Officials indicated that the van reportedly parked in the neighboring driveway and waited for the minor to exit their own vehicle. This led to social media posts about the van circulated in the area.

On Feb. 22, the Sheriff’s Office said it was able to interview the driver of the van in question and it was found that the entire situation was just a misunderstanding. The van had been headed in the wrong direction and pulled into a neighboring driveway and waited for traffic to pass as they turned to go back in the right direction.

The Sheriff’s Office said it continues to encourage parents to talk to their children about safety and report any suspicious activity.

