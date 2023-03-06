Federal bill introduced to ensure more rights for parents in the classroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner has helped introduce a bill at the federal level that would ensure more rights for parents in the classroom.

On Monday, March 6, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he cosponsored the Parents Bill of Rights Act, House Resolution 5, which was introduced by Representative Julia Letlow (R-LA).

Rep. LaTurner indicated that H.R. 5 would create legal protections for parents when it comes to the education of their children.

“As a father of four young kids, I know how important it is for parents, not politicians, to be in charge of their children’s education,” LaTurner said. “During the pandemic, we saw concerned parents in school districts across the country being kicked out of school board meetings and even labeled as domestic terrorists by the federal government. This is unacceptable and un-American. I am proud to support this commonsense legislation that guarantees parents will always have a seat at the table.”

LaTurner noted that the bill is built on five principles:

Parents have the right to know what their children are being taught. Parents have the right to be heard. Parents have the right to see the school budget and spending. Parents have the right to protect their child’s privacy. Parents have the right to keep their children safe.

To read the full breakdown of the legislation, click HERE.

