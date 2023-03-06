Emporia State earns bid to NCAA Tournament

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State men’s basketball will be going dancing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007.

The Hornets ended the season with a semifinal exit in the MIAA Tournament and a 22-8 overall record.

Their impressive showing all season was enough to earn them the 7-seed in the Central Region.

They’ll take on 2-seed Northern State in the opening round on Saturday, March 11 in Maryville, Missouri.

