Drivers warned of delays as major project begins on Highway 24

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers along Highway 24 should expect delays as a major resurfacing and bridge replacement project begins in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Monday, March 6, it plans to begin work on U.S. Highway 24 in Jefferson Co., weather allowing. The project will include the replacement of the Delaware River bridge to the west of Elm St. in Perry. Resurfacing work will also occur on Highway 24 between the bridge and K-237.

During the project, KDOT indicated that the bridge will be reduced to a single lane as the structure is replaced. Traffic crossing will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and there will be a speed reduction with 11-foot width restrictions through the work zone. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

According to the Department, work will happen Monday through Friday, and Saturday as needed, during the daylight hours. The project is expected to be completed by November as allowed by the weather.

However, KDOT said the project will shut down for the winter and resurfacing on Highway 24 between the bridge and K-237 will restart in the spring of 2024. Traffic control information will be provided before work is started.

The Department noted that Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., of Topeka, has been named as the prime contractor on the $12.6 million project.

KDOT has urged all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs as they approach and drive through a highway work zone. To stay up to date with all construction projects across state roadways, click HERE.

