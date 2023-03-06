Crews respond to truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a truck-motorcycle crash early Monday in North Topeka.
The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday on southbound US-75 highway just south of N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road.
Traffic on southbound US-75 was moving slowly through the area as crews responded to the crash.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
