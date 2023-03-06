Crews extinguish large weekend grassfire southeast of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews southeast of Manhattan extinguished a large weekend grassfire and protected multiple homes from the blaze.

Riley County Fire District 1 warned residents on Sunday, March 5, to check and recheck all recent fires in order to prevent a dangerous rekindling following a large wildfire over the weekend.

On Saturday, officials said they were called to a large wildland fire in the 900 block of Deep Creek Rd. where crews encountered rapid spread. They were able to protect multiple homes and outbuildings from being taken by the blaze.

“Don’t let a poorly managed burn create a dangerous wildfire to your friends and neighbors,” said an RCFD spokesperson.

RCFD extended a special thanks to Manhattan Fire and Wabaunsee Co. Fire District 8 for their help to extinguish the weekend blaze.

