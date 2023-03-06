County Commissioners, appraiser’s office reveal property tax details

Appeal deadline is March 31
Shawnee Co. property values are up again this year.
Shawnee Co. property values are up again this year.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. property values are up again this year.

Notices were sent out last week to approximately 70,000 people about property values across the county. However, Steve Bauman, the Shawnee Co. Appraiser, wanted to explain to residents your property value is used to figure out your property taxes, but it doesn’t necessarily mean your property taxes will go up.

“The appraised value that we put out isn’t a determination of tax dollars,” said Bauman. “The fact of this won’t be known until later on in the year during the budget season. You know, the schools, city, county, townships, determine how much money they need to operate their budgets, and then our appraisal value is used to divide that to distribute the total tax base among all the taxpayers.”

Here is a provided map displaying the trend index over the next year.

County commissioners provided a map of the area to visually display the property increases.
County commissioners provided a map of the area to visually display the property increases.

Much of the county’s northern half — seen in the pink — saw values increase to 11%. The light blue southern half of the county saw a 12% increase.

Property owners have until March 31 to file an appeal. If you want to talk to the appraiser’s office, call (785) 232-4461, email snappraiser@snco.us, or fill out the back of the notice once you receive it in the mail.

If necessary, some taxpayers may be eligible for assistance programs. Here is a list of all available assistance programs that Shawnee Co. residents can check out and the eligibility requirements.

Homestead Property Tax Refund (up to $700)

  • State form (K-40H)
  • Eligibility - Owned and Occupied homestead-total household income less than $37,750
  • 55 years or older for the entire year, Disabled or blind the entire year, or Dependent child under 18

SAFESR Property Tax Refund (75% of property taxes paid) – Low-income Seniors

  • State form (K-40PT)
  • Eligibility – Kansas homeowner 65 or older entire year with a household income less than $22,000

Seniors and Disabled Veterans (Refund of Increase in Tax)

  • State form (K-40SVR)  Eligibility – household income less than $50,000
  • At least 65 years old or a Disabled Veteran
  • Base year appraised value $350,000 or less

For any questions about assistance, you can reach the taxpayer assistance center either at (785) 368-8222, kdor_tac@ks.gov or click HERE to go to the Kansas Revenue website. You can also contact the Shawnee Co. Clerk’s Office at (785) 251-4155 or email the office at countyclerk@snco.us.

