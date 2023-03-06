Council Grove woman arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Council Grove was arrested after methamphetamine was allegedly found in her car during a traffic stop.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, March 3, officials stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of E. Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation.

During the stop, probable cause was found and a search of the vehicle was performed and methamphetamine was found.

Following the incident, CGPD said Sonja Yowell, of Council Grove, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

