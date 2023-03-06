Council Grove woman arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

FILE
FILE(Storyblocks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Council Grove was arrested after methamphetamine was allegedly found in her car during a traffic stop.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, March 3, officials stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of E. Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation.

During the stop, probable cause was found and a search of the vehicle was performed and methamphetamine was found.

Following the incident, CGPD said Sonja Yowell, of Council Grove, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Silver Lake girls basketball poses with their Sub-State Championship gear.
Sub-State Championship results: March 4
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
The Soldier Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Friday night.
Crews respond to late night North Topeka structure fire
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was injured after his motorcycle left the roadway...
Man injured when motorcycle overturns in Johnson Co. Sunday morning

Latest News

FILE
One hospitalized after motorcycle rear-ends pickup truck on Kansas highway
FILE
Ogden man, teen arrested after drugs found following Manhattan burglary
FILE
Manhattan man arrested after bottle broken during fight
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials