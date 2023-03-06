Bill introduced to incentivize hiring of military spouses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate to incentivize businesses to hire military spouses through a special tax program.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Monday, March 6, that he has cosponsored the Military Spouse Hiring Act which is meant to amend the tax code to incentivize businesses to hire military spouses.

“Military service is family service, and our servicemembers are made stronger by the family members who support them,” said Sen. Moran. “The spouses of our men and women in uniform deserve the opportunity to pursue successful careers that aren’t inhibited by the service of their loved ones. This legislation is an important step to make certain our military families who sacrifice much in service to their country are able to overcome barriers to pursuing their dream careers.”

A survey from Blue Star Families found that military spouse employment is the issue that impacts active-duty families the most and the top contributor to financial stress. Military spouses experience unemployment rates substantially higher than the national rate and two third of employed active-duty spouses report underemployment.

“The military spouse unemployment rate has remained too high for too long. When military spouses can’t find work, it’s a problem for their family’s financial stability and well-being,” said Besa Pinchotti, Executive Director and CEO of the National Military Family Association. “The Military Spouse Hiring Act will encourage more employers to hire military spouses, investing in our military spouses, our military families, and our military as a whole.”

Moran noted that frequent moves often stall the upward career progression of military spouses and force them to find new jobs. This hurts both families and readiness. He said the legislation would address the issue through expansions of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit Program to incentivize employees to hire those who experience unique barriers - to include military spouses.

“The Military Coalition (TMC), a consortium of organizations representing 5.5 million servicemembers, veterans, their families and survivors, believes expanding the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) to include a military spouse target group is an effective tool in addressing the stagnantly high unemployment rate among military spouses,” said Jack Du Teil, President of The Military Coalition. “TMC supports efforts that contribute to maintaining a strong national defense. In order to recruit and retain skilled and highly capable personnel, it is essential that we address military spouse unemployment in a way that brings all sectors together as parts of the solution.”

Moran indicated that the legislation is also cosponsored by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), and Mark Warner (D-Va..).

