Abilene named second in Best Historic Small Town competition

Abilene, Kansas
Abilene, Kansas(Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second consecutive year, Abilene has been named the second-best historic small town in the nation.

On Friday, March 3, the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that President Dwight D. Eisenhower said it best when he stated, “The proudest thing I can claim is that I am from Abilene.”

The Bureau indicated that a recent announcement from USA TODAY has given Ike another reason to be proud of his hometown.

For the second consecutive year, the Bureau noted that it has been named runner-up in the magazine’s 10BestReaders’ Choice Contest in the Best Historic Small Town category.

“Abilene continues to receive national recognition whether it’s for winning awards, receiving grants or building really big things; good things are happening in Abilene,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Director.

The top 10 winners are as follows:

  1. San Elizario, Texas
  2. Abilene, Kan.
  3. Wickford, R.I.
  4. Wallace, Idaho
  5. Cody, Wyo.
  6. Wickenburg, Ariz.
  7. Williamsburg, Va.
  8. Yorktown, Va.
  9. Mackinac Island, Mich.
  10. Port Gamble, Wash.

However, the Bureau also said Abilene is no stranger to the contest with top 10 honors on its shelf for the past five years. The community was also the only in Kansas to be named a finalist for the 2023 contest.

“Thank you to everyone who voted daily; we could not compete without your help,” Roller Weeks said. “These recognitions continue to show Abilene is a great place to visit.”

The announcement adds to the ever-growing list of accolades for Abilene. In January, True West Magazine named it as a Top 10 True Western Town of the Year.

