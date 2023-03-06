2 burglary suspects arrested after chase ends when Jeep, field catch fire

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to an afternoon burglary after a chase with law enforcement ended when the suspect’s Jeep and a surrounding field caught fire.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:20 p.m., officials were called to 2830 102nd Rd - about half a mile south of Delia - with reports of a possible burglary in progress.

When officials arrived, they said they found a white Jeep that sped away from the property. A chase was initiated and officials followed the Jeep down 102nd Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the chase continued on several low-maintenance roads and into Pottawatomie Co. west of Highway 63. Eventually, the pursuit turned left at Doyle Creek and Pleasant View Rd. where the Jeep and surrounding field caught fire.

Officials noted that two suspects were arrested who have yet to be identified. No information about injuries related to the incident has been released.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was aided by the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office, Pottawatomie Co. Fire, Pottawatomie Co. Emergency Management and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

