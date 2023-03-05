Women rock the runway as Couture for Cancer event returns to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual event to celebrate cancer survivors returned to the capital city this weekend.

The 19th annual Couture for Cancer was held in Downtown Topeka at the Townsite Tower.

Cancer survivors strutted down the runway on Saturday to take the fight to cancer in a fashionable manner.

“Every year we get together this first Saturday in March and we have a silent auction and a live auction, but the best part of the evening I always think is the runway show that features current patients and former patients. Just cancer survivors coming together showing off their women power,” said Robin McKay.

McKay served as co-chair for this year’s Couture for Cancer and she is also a nurse practitioner at the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center. She says she loves organizing this event in particular because of the impact it has on those who have been affected by the disease.

“This is our favorite event of the year with the American Cancer Society to really bring women together to support each other through their cancer journeys,” McKay said.

There was also a silent auction in the ballroom with over 100 items up for bid, including designer bags, sunglasses, and home décor. On top of that, all of the money raised went toward a very deserving cause.

“All of the proceeds go the American Cancer Society to benefit patients both locally and at the national level,” said McKay.

Attendees of the event who have also been impacted by cancer said the fashion show is a perfect way for people to come together in the fight against the deadly disease.

“We’ve all had somebody in our lives who have been affected by cancer. I’ve lost a really good friend to cancer and I miss her often i think it’s good to gather together with physicians and community leaders and the health system and not-for-profit and take time to rally around the fight against cancer,” said Mary Martell.

13 News’ Melissa Brunner emceed the event.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.