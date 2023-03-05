WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (CNN) – A FedEx driver narrowly escaped serious injury as he dropped off a package in Kentucky.

Severe weather moved through the city of Erlanger in the northern part of the state Friday.

A doorbell camera captured the moment when powerful winds toppled a large tree onto the porch where the driver, Tony Antal, had just stood seconds earlier.

On Saturday, Antal told CNN it was unsettling to see how close he came to dying or getting seriously injured.

At least five deaths are blamed on the strong storms that swept through Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Steven Ferris Jr., 25, Amber Hester, 24, and Chelsea Estep, 43, were transported to the Shawnee...
Narcotics investigation leads to three arrested
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
The capital city now has its fourth Scooter’s location and it features something the other...
Scooter’s opens fourth Topeka location
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden’s Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with...
Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 3-5-23
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 3-5-23