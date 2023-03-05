Sunday forecast: Warm and windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the warm and windy conditions today before temperatures cool down for the work week. Chances for precipitation exist almost everyday next week, mostly in the form of rain but snow may mix in at times toward the end of the week.

Taking Action:

The fire danger threat is elevated today with strong winds and warm temperatures. Avoid any burning or activities that could spark a fire.

Next week’s weather pattern is trending more toward mainly rain and lower confidence on how much if any snow will mix with the rain. Check back daily as we fine-tune the forecast and take it on a day by day basis.

Next week is severe weather awareness week which includes a tornado drill on Tuesday at 10am when sirens will sound. Remember sirens are meant for those outdoors to seek additional information inside on why the sirens might be sounding. You may not hear it if you are inside and even if you do on Tuesday when it’s quiet, you may not hear it when there’s a severe storm outside and raining heavily. This will be a good opportunity to practice what you would do in the event of a tornado warning in your area. While it’s during the day and you will be at work/school, practice in the evening when the family is all home as well so you know what to do because tornadoes typically occur in the late afternoon/early evening hours in northeast KS.

DST begins next weekend: Good opportunity to start thinking about checking/changing the battery of your smoke detector and weather radio.



It was just a couple days ago when it looked like we were going to receive measurable snow toward the end of the week but models have continued to back off on the scenario due to the cooler air staying north. Now with that in mind there’s still time for the models to revert back to impactful snow however with the combination of the sun angle this time of year and highs still expected to be above freezing albeit below average for this time of year, accumulation will be tough anyway. It would just mean roads become more hazardous in the late night/early morning hours.

Normal High: 53/Normal Low: 30 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds SE/S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s near the Nebraska border and upper 40s near I-35. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph. A cold front will be pushing through the northern portion of the viewing area so a northwesterly wind is more likely.

Tomorrow: Winds continue to shift to the north gusting around 20-25 mph and highs will range from low 50s near the Nebraska border to mid 60s near I-35. Will go with mostly sunny skies.

Enjoy today and tomorrow with the sun we’ll have because we may not see it for a while beginning Tuesday as precipitation chances increase. While the 8 day shows dry conditions Tuesday there is a low probability rain could develop in the afternoon so it’s not a guarantee it will be dry.

Better chance for rain impacting most of the area Wednesday and Thursday with models trending dry by Friday through the weekend however we’ll continue to monitor those trends as well on if we have to put in any additional precipitation chances. One model does push a strong cold front through Friday leading to chilly temperatures for the weekend while the other model is warmer. The forecast is more of the cold bias so it’s possible it will be warmer than the 8 day indicates next weekend.

