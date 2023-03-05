Sub-State Championship results: March 4

By Katie Maher
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sub-State Championships are finally done for high school basketball, and here are the local results.

6A girls:

Washburn Rural beat Topeka High 45-29.

6A boys:

Junction City beat Garden City 46-43.

Manhattan beat Lawrence 56-40.

Derby beat Washburn Rural 74-72.

5A girls:

Emporia beat Maize South 42-32.

Highland Park beat Shawnee Heights 51-48.

Seaman beat Piper 57-25.

5A boys:

Highland Park beat St. James Academy 80-52.

Pittsburg beat Shawnee Heights 53-52.

Hutchinson beat Topeka West 66-38.

Andover beat Emporia 55-29.

4A girls:

Hayden beat Fort Scott 42-40.

Bishop Miege beat Wamego 56-48.

McPherson beat Rock Creek 74-40.

4A boys:

Hugoton beat Rock Creek 83-42.

Clay Center beat Pratt 51-37.

Atchison beat Hayden 46-43.

Eudora beat Wamego 46-29.

Baldwin beat Holton 65-47.

3A girls:

Riley County beat Nemaha Central 46-41.

Silver Lake beat Rossville 46-26.

3A boys:

Marysville beat Nemaha Central 53-35.

Perry Lecompton beat Olathe Christian 73-66 (OT).

2A girls:

St. Marys beat Mission Valley 56-38.

Riverside beat Jackson Heights 55-42.

2A boys:

St. Marys beat Lyndon 66-63 (OT).

Horton beat Riverside 57-35.

1A girls:

Doniphan West beat Centralia 44-39.

1A boys:

Centralia beat Burlingame 46-45.

Axtell beat Hanover 56-52.

