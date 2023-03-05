Sub-State Championship results: March 4
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sub-State Championships are finally done for high school basketball, and here are the local results.
6A girls:
Washburn Rural beat Topeka High 45-29.
6A boys:
Junction City beat Garden City 46-43.
Manhattan beat Lawrence 56-40.
Derby beat Washburn Rural 74-72.
5A girls:
Emporia beat Maize South 42-32.
Highland Park beat Shawnee Heights 51-48.
Seaman beat Piper 57-25.
5A boys:
Highland Park beat St. James Academy 80-52.
Pittsburg beat Shawnee Heights 53-52.
Hutchinson beat Topeka West 66-38.
Andover beat Emporia 55-29.
4A girls:
Hayden beat Fort Scott 42-40.
Bishop Miege beat Wamego 56-48.
McPherson beat Rock Creek 74-40.
4A boys:
Hugoton beat Rock Creek 83-42.
Clay Center beat Pratt 51-37.
Atchison beat Hayden 46-43.
Eudora beat Wamego 46-29.
Baldwin beat Holton 65-47.
3A girls:
Riley County beat Nemaha Central 46-41.
Silver Lake beat Rossville 46-26.
3A boys:
Marysville beat Nemaha Central 53-35.
Perry Lecompton beat Olathe Christian 73-66 (OT).
2A girls:
St. Marys beat Mission Valley 56-38.
Riverside beat Jackson Heights 55-42.
2A boys:
St. Marys beat Lyndon 66-63 (OT).
Horton beat Riverside 57-35.
1A girls:
Doniphan West beat Centralia 44-39.
1A boys:
Centralia beat Burlingame 46-45.
Axtell beat Hanover 56-52.
