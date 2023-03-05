State Bowling Results

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some local high school teams took home hardware in the State Bowling Championships.

Washburn Rural boys took the 1st place crown, winning the 6A State Championship.

Seaman boys won 3rd place in 5A as a team. They rallied from 8th place to get a top three result.

Seaman girls won 3rd place in 5A, as well. Katie Price placed 2nd in the individuals, Jaelinn Thetford followed in 3rd.

