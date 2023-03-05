No injuries or hazmat concerns in Sumner Co. train derailment, Union Pacific says

RIVERDALE, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 03/05/23 - Repairs are underway after a Union Pacific train derailed in Sumner County Saturday afternoon.

The derailment — which happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Riverdale, an unincorporated town north of Wellington — involved around 18 train cars filled with grain, Union Pacific’s communications department said Sunday. There were no reported injuries and no hazardous materials involved.

Railroad crews were repairing the damaged tracks on Sunday morning. The derailed cars have been moved out of the way, and Union Pacific anticipates reopening the tracks Sunday.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a Union Pacific train derailed in the small town of Riverdale Saturday. A sergeant said it happened around 5:15 p.m.

The sergeant said nobody was injured in the incident and there are no hazmat concerns at this time. Two intersections are blocked at the 500 block of east 80th Ave. and 77th and Western Ave.

It’s expected to take a couple days to clean up the derailment. A Union Pacific employee at the scene said they’re waiting on cranes and other heavy equipment to begin that process.

