Man injured when motorcycle overturns in Johnson Co. Sunday morning

JOHNSON Co., Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was injured after his motorcycle left the roadway overturning and injuring him.

According to the crash log, 77-year-old, Hal D, Flynn of Prairie Village was traveling northbound on the ramp from I35 to I635 at around 10:00 am, Sunday, in Johnson County when his 2022 Bonneville, Triumph left the roadway to the right and overturned.

Flynn suffered suspected minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

According to the crash log Flynn was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.