KU’s Jalen Wilson named unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second consecutive year, a Kansas Jayhawk has been named Big 12 Player of the Year in men’s basketball.

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was given the conference’s top honor after he led the conference in scoring and rebounding and paved the way for KU to win back-to-back Big 12 Regular Season Championships, with a 13-5 record in conference play.

He averaged 19.7 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Kansas, which won the Big 12 regular season crown for the 17th time in 20 seasons under Bill Self, will begin the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City on Thursday as the No. 1 seed.

Wilson is the 12th Kansas player to win the award in the 27-year history of the Big 12. He makes it back-to-back winners for Kansas following Ochai Agbaji’s outstanding senior season in 2022. Wilson is also expected by many to be named a Consensus All-American for this season.

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris was also named Defensive Player of the Year. Forward K.J. Adams was named the Most Improved Player by the conference’s coaches. Freshman guard Gradey Dick was named to the All-Freshman Team.

