K-State’s Tang named Big 12 Coach of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first year of the Jerome Tang experiment in Manhattan has been an overwhelming success. On Sunday, coaches from the Big 12 honored him by selecting the former Baylor assistant as the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Tang led the Wildcats to a 23-8 record and the No. 3 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament after the Wildcats were picked to finish in 10th place in the preseason poll.

The 23 wins from Tang in his first season in Manhattan ties him with Bob Huggins for second-most wins in a first season as a Kansas State head coach. Bruce Weber won 27 games during his first year at the helm for the Wildcats.

Kansas State senior forward Keyontae Johnson was unanimously selected by the conference’s coaches as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson was named the unanimous Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. (Charlie Riedel | AP)

Senior guard Markquis Nowell was named a First Team All-Big 12 selection and was to the All-Defensive Team.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.