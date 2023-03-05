K-State’s Tang named Big 12 Coach of the Year

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals to his team during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first year of the Jerome Tang experiment in Manhattan has been an overwhelming success. On Sunday, coaches from the Big 12 honored him by selecting the former Baylor assistant as the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Tang led the Wildcats to a 23-8 record and the No. 3 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament after the Wildcats were picked to finish in 10th place in the preseason poll.

The 23 wins from Tang in his first season in Manhattan ties him with Bob Huggins for second-most wins in a first season as a Kansas State head coach. Bruce Weber won 27 games during his first year at the helm for the Wildcats.

READ MORE: KU’s Jalen Wilson unanimously named Big 12 Player of the Year

Kansas State senior forward Keyontae Johnson was unanimously selected by the conference’s coaches as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson was named the unanimous Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson was named the unanimous Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.(Charlie Riedel | AP)

Senior guard Markquis Nowell was named a First Team All-Big 12 selection and was to the All-Defensive Team.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Steven Ferris Jr., 25, Amber Hester, 24, and Chelsea Estep, 43, were transported to the Shawnee...
Narcotics investigation leads to three arrested
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
The capital city now has its fourth Scooter’s location and it features something the other...
Scooter’s opens fourth Topeka location
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates at the end of the team's 67-63 win over Texas Tech in an...
KU’s Jalen Wilson named unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year
FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Silver Lake girls basketball poses with their Sub-State Championship gear.
Sub-State Championship results: March 4
K-State women fall to No. 12 Texas
K-State falls to No. 12 Texas on Senior Day