K-State falls to No. 12 Texas on Senior Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball capped off the regular season hosting No. 12 Texas at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday and honoring their seniors.

The Wildcats couldn’t pull out a win over the dominant Longhorns, falling 80-52.

Up next, they’ll play 8-seed Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. The Wildcats are the 9-seed.

