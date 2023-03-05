K-State falls to No. 12 Texas on Senior Day

By Katie Maher
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball capped off the regular season hosting No. 12 Texas at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday and honoring their seniors.

The Wildcats couldn’t pull out a win over the dominant Longhorns, falling 80-52.

Up next, they’ll play 8-seed Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. The Wildcats are the 9-seed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Steven Ferris Jr., 25, Amber Hester, 24, and Chelsea Estep, 43, were transported to the Shawnee...
Narcotics investigation leads to three arrested
Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
The US Dept. of Justice arrested two Kansas men Thursday for illegally smuggling products to...
Two Kansas citizens arrested for exporting illegal technology to Russia
Tony Baird, of Topeka, was found not guilty on all counts in an August 2020 shooting that...
Man accused of murder in August 2020 homicide acquitted

Latest News

K-State women fall to No. 12 Texas
K-State WBB fall to No. 12 Texas 3/4/23
State Bowling 6A 5A 3/4/23
State Bowling Results
State Bowling 6A 5A 3/4/23
State Bowling 6A 5A 3/4/23
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots past Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) during the first...
No. 3 Kansas ends regular season with loss to No. 9 Texas