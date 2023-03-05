Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height

FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn made history at the NFL Combine. Vaughn, who was a Consensus All-American during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, set a new mark for height in Indianapolis.

Vaughn was measured at 5-foot-5, the shortest height recorded of any player at the NFL Combine since data began being tracked in 2003, per NFL Research.

READ MORE: North KC alum turns heads at NFL Combine

During the 2022 season, Vaughn rushed for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns, adding three scores as a receiver. During his three-year career in Manhattan, Vaughn scored 43 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

