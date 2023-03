TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capitol City Carnage Demo Derby is roaring all weekend in Topeka.

Drivers and fans came from all over North America for the 7th annual indoor derby event at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Over 200 cars competed for more than $60,000 in prize money.

The derby was held on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.