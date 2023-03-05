Candidate skills building workshop held for future leaders

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Candidate Skills-building workshop went on today in Manhattan.

The workshop gives individuals with an interest in running for city commission or local school boards, more knowledge about the process and structure of executing a campaign and fulfilling the responsibilities of the office. It is brought to you by the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce & KSU Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy.

Organizers said attendees were able to get a better understanding of how to run for office.

”We know that there is a role that can be played by our organizations, we have resources and infrastructure that can pull together events like this and so our hope is simply to help serve the community in that way,” said Mike Matson, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.

“An event like this can help give people the confidence and some of the basic skills to get started and also to connect them to other people in the community who can help them future those skills and participation,” said Colene Lind, associate professor at K-State.

Lind said some students were in attendance and it means a lot to see them willing to take this opportunity for their future.

