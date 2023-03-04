Washburn hosts NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 700 athletes from around the country took to Washburn University’s Indoor Athletic Facility for the 2023 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.

Field events, heptathlons, pentathlons and preliminary track events highlights day one of the event Friday. The event will continue Saturday with more field events and final track events.

The Greater Topeka Partnership said Thursday that they expect an economic impact for the city of Topeka, estimating over $300,000 in direct spending from restaurants, hotels and admission to the event.

“The economic impact is great,” Mike Bell, VP of Visit Topeka and head of the Topeka Area Sports Commission, said. “I had the opportunity to travel Wanamaker Road [Thursday] night and I don’t think there was any restaurant that didn’t have a bus in there with athletes or hotels that were not without a bus.”

Bell also believes the event could pave the way for future major events in the capitol city. “It shows that we can host a national collegiate championship,” he said.

“It’s easy access. It’s in a centrally located part of the country,” Cameron Babb, Washburn’s head track & field coach, added. “One of the things we were able to capitalize on is that we have hotels to hold all of these kids and we have airports close by that people can get to and from easily.”

The event continues Saturday at 9 a.m.

You can find the results of every event HERE.

