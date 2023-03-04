Washburn hosts NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 700 athletes from around the country took to Washburn University’s Indoor Athletic Facility for the 2023 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.

Field events, heptathlons, pentathlons and preliminary track events highlights day one of the event Friday. The event will continue Saturday with more field events and final track events.

The Greater Topeka Partnership said Thursday that they expect an economic impact for the city of Topeka, estimating over $300,000 in direct spending from restaurants, hotels and admission to the event.

“The economic impact is great,” Mike Bell, VP of Visit Topeka and head of the Topeka Area Sports Commission, said. “I had the opportunity to travel Wanamaker Road [Thursday] night and I don’t think there was any restaurant that didn’t have a bus in there with athletes or hotels that were not without a bus.”

Bell also believes the event could pave the way for future major events in the capitol city. “It shows that we can host a national collegiate championship,” he said.

“It’s easy access. It’s in a centrally located part of the country,” Cameron Babb, Washburn’s head track & field coach, added. “One of the things we were able to capitalize on is that we have hotels to hold all of these kids and we have airports close by that people can get to and from easily.”

The event continues Saturday at 9 a.m.

You can find the results of every event HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Steven L. won a one-million-dollar Royal Flush jackpot at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The...
Man wins million dollar jackpot
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
Demitry Fain
One arrested after another injured during early-morning aggravated robbery
FILE - Officials respond to Highland Park High School during a swatting incident on March 1,...
Officials continue to investigate swatting calls as reach extends beyond Kansas

Latest News

Steven Ferris Jr., 25, Amber Hester, 24, and Chelsea Estep, 43, were transported to the Shawnee...
Three arrested on narcotics charges following search warrant
Manhattan man arrested for hit and run
Manhattan man arrested for hit and run
USD 329 announces public hearing to vote on closing Maple Hill Elementary
USD 329 announces public hearing to vote on closing Maple Hill Elementary
Visit Topeka offers free trip to Topeka for New York City residents
Visit Topeka offers free trip to Topeka for New York City residents
The capital city now has its fourth Scooter’s location and it features something the other...
Scooter’s opens fourth Topeka location