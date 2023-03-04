Warm and windy for Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After morning rain on Saturday and lots of sunshine, temperatures were able to rebound in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday will be about 10° warmer with stronger winds.

Taking Action:

The fire danger threat will increase on Sunday with the strong winds and warm temperatures. Avoid any burning or activities that could spark a fire. Next week’s weather pattern could include accumulating snow toward the end of the week, it’s just a matter of how much and specifically when so keep checking back for updates. Next week is severe weather awareness week which includes a tornado drill on Tuesday at 10am when sirens will sound. Remember sirens are meant for those outdoors to seek additional information inside on why the sirens might be sounding. You may not hear it if you are inside and even if you do on Tuesday when it’s quiet, you may not hear it when there’s a severe storm outside and raining heavily. This will be a good opportunity to practice what you would do in the event of a tornado warning in your area. While it’s during the day and you will be at work/school, practice in the evening when the family is all home as well so you know what to do because tornadoes typically occur in the late afternoon/early evening hours in northeast KS. DST begins next weekend: Good opportunity to start thinking about checking/changing the battery of your smoke detector and weather radio.

Normal High: 52/Normal Low: 30 (WIBW)

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds NE/E 5-10, may have a few gusts around 20 mph close to sunrise.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Winds SE/S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph. Elevated fire danger threat exists so outdoor burning should be avoided.

A cold front pushes through Monday so that could lead to a wide range in temperatures: Lows around 40° in north-central KS and upper 40s near I-35 and highs from low 50s near the Nebraska border to low 60s southeast of the turnpike. No matter what, it is likely going to be the warmest day of the work week for most areas.

Temperatures will be more seasonal Tuesday and likely staying dry. Rain showers begin to develop Tuesday night and continue on and off through early Saturday morning with this slow weather pattern and several disturbances moving through. Models continue to trend toward mainly rain through Thursday with a better chance for snow mixing in at times Thursday night through Friday night. Models also differ on how far south the colder air mass will get. Right now the 8 day is more of an average between the long range models so it’s possible it’s colder or warmer than the forecast indicates especially Thursday through Sunday. Keep checking back for updates.

