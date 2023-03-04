VIDEO: Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes

Large fire and smoke from overturned tanker on fire on US 15 in Maryland. (Source: VERA SCATES-BAREFIELD, CNN, Twitter / @jam87530075)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A tanker truck overturned on a Maryland highway Saturday in a fiery crash that killed the driver and burned vehicles and homes, authorities said.

The truck crashed on U.S. 15 in Frederick, about an hour’s drive west of Baltimore. The roadway was shut down in both directions for an “extended closure,” the State Highway Administration said.

The vehicle was a gas tanker that overturned, hit a tree and exploded, the Frederick News-Post reported. Photos showed massive flames and billowing smoke.

The driver died and the cause of the crash is under investigation, Maryland State Police tweeted. The agency said the fire damaged “multiple vehicles and homes” and no one else was hurt.

A news conference was planned for 3 p.m.

