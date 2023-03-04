Topeka citizens show support for Special Olympics Kansas during Polar Plunge

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka citizens had the opportunity to show their support for Special Olympics Kansas during the 2023 Polar Plunge.

The Polar Plunge took place on Saturday, March 4 at Crestview Community Center. The event began in February in Manhattan, Kan., and took place in several locations across the state. In addition to the plunge, citizens participated in a cornhole tournament and a 5k fun run.

The Polar Plunge is an annual event in Kansas where citizens prepare to jump in icy cold water to show their support for the Special Olympics. All proceeds toward the 2023 Polar Plunge fundraiser go toward Special Olympics programs to support over 4,500 athletes in Kansas.

More information about the Polar Plunge can be found at plungeks.org.

