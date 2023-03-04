Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant

Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding warrants and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka women are in custody following the execution of a narcotics-related search warrant.

On Friday, March 3, 2023, at approximately 9 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Task Force served the warrant in the 5300 block of SW Reeder Street.

Deputies and officers located numerous illegal counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and multiple drug paraphernalia items during the search. The Topeka Police Department assisted with the investigation.

The following individuals were located inside the residence and were arrested for outstanding warrants:

  • Stacy D. Stinnett, 47, of Topeka
  • Stephanie A. Graham, 45, of Topeka
  • Gisella K. Pryor, 56, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This investigation is ongoing.

