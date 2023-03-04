Three arrested on narcotics charges following search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested three people after serving a narcotics search warrant.

On March 3, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation in the 1100 BLK SW High Ave.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. As a result, Steven Ferris Jr., 25, Amber Hester, 24, and Chelsea Estep, 43, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Steven Ferris Jr.:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated Endangering a Child

Amber Hester:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated Endangering a Child

Chelsea Estep:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated Endangering a Child

