Three arrested on narcotics charges following search warrant

Steven Ferris Jr., 25, Amber Hester, 24, and Chelsea Estep, 43, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated endangering a child.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested three people after serving a narcotics search warrant.

On March 3, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation in the 1100 BLK SW High Ave.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. As a result, Steven Ferris Jr., 25, Amber Hester, 24, and Chelsea Estep, 43, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Steven Ferris Jr.:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Aggravated Endangering a Child

Amber Hester:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Aggravated Endangering a Child

Chelsea Estep:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Aggravated Endangering a Child

