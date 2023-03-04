Scooter’s opens fourth Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The capital city now has its fourth Scooter’s Coffee location, which features something other local establishments do not have.

Friday, March 3, is the opening day for the coffee drive-thru chain. To celebrate the grand opening, Scooter’s is offering any drink to its customers at half the price but only if the customer paid through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

According to Scooter’s, each time a customer pays through the app, they can earn three “smiles” for every dollar spent, which they can collect to earn free drinks. If you are interested in using the app, consumers must download the app, create an account, link a credit card, and tap “Pay in Stores.” Customers can even tip through the app by selecting a custom percentage amount.

Customers have the option to pay in the app with cash or a gift card while still earning loyalty rewards.

Business partners Randy Fair and Curt Van Laningham are the co-owners of this location, and Fair says he hopes the neighborhood likes the new location and its walk-up window, something the other sites do not have.

“This is really a special site, I mean — we kind of pride ourselves in trying to make the sites look better than they were before,” said Fair. “This was kind of dilapidated, [in] bad shape, and we have done a lot of work to kind of change it and hopefully, everybody enjoys it, especially, for the neighborhood and the walking. We got a walk-up window which is a different thing for us, but so far so good.”

The coffee chain says it has served customers for more than 20 years with more than 500 locations across 28 states.

The new drive-through coffee place is at 1409 NW Topeka Blvd.

