Saturday forecast: Light rain showers this morning, nice afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While most of this weekend will be nice, the impacts will include light rain showers Saturday morning and strong winds Sunday leading to an elevated fire danger. Next week includes several rounds of rain and even snow!

Taking Action:

Rain will be more of a nuisance this morning, less than 0.10″ expected. No risk for lightning or winter precipitation. Will be out of the area this afternoon. The fire danger threat will increase on Sunday with the strong winds and warm temperatures. Avoid any burning or activities that could spark a fire. This includes today unless you make absolutely sure any embers are put out so it doesn’t reignite tomorrow. Next week’s weather pattern could include accumulating snow toward the end of the week, it’s just a matter of how much and specifically when so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 52/Normal Low: 30 (WIBW)

Today: Morning rain showers, mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds W/NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds NE/E 5-10, may have a few gusts around 20 mph close to sunrise.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE/S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

A cold front pushes through Monday so that could lead to a wide range in highs from low 50s near the Nebraska border to low 60s southeast of the turnpike. No matter what, it is likely going to be the warmer day of the work week.

Temperatures will be more seasonal Tuesday and likely staying dry. Rain showers begin to develop Tuesday night and continue on and off through early Saturday morning with this slow weather pattern and several disturbances moving through. Yesterday models were trending colder increasing the potential for snow but latest models are warmer leading to more rain vs snow so there remains a lot of uncertainty with this system. Confidence is high though that temperatures will likely be near or below average for this time of year with many spots receiving 1-2″ of precipitation (both rain and snow). The good news is the risk for any ice accumulation is low but check back especially early next week for the latest.

