No. 3 Kansas ends regular season with loss to No. 9 Texas

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates at the end of the team's 67-63 win over Texas Tech in an...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates at the end of the team's 67-63 win over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas men’s basketball ended the regular season with a 75-59 loss to No. 9 Texas in Austin on Saturday.

The Jayhawks clinched outright possession of the Big 12 regular season title thanks to Texas’ loss to TCU earlier this week, but this game still had NCAA Tournament seeding implications for both teams.

For KU, a win would have helped solidify them as the No. 1 1-seed, which comes with location perks in the Big Dance.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 23 points and 10 boards. No other Jayhawk scored in double figures.

KU caps off the regular season with a 25-6 record, 13-5 in conference play. Up next, they’ll enter the Big 12 Tournament as the 1-seed, playing on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

