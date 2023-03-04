No. 11 K-State ends regular season with loss to WVU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 11 Kansas State men’s basketball suffered a 89-81 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday, capping off the regular season.

The Wildcats struggled with scoring inside the three-point line, and could not close in on WVU’s lead in time. Desi Sills was absent from this game, as he was attending a family member’s funeral.

Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell led K-State with 24 points each. WVU’s Erik Stevenson led all scorers with 27.

Coming into this game, the Mountaineers were considered a bubble team, standing at 17-13 on the season (6-11 in conference play), needing one final win to stamp their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

K-State ends the regular season with a 23-8 overall record, 11-7 in Big 12 play.

