Man arrested for aggravated battery

A man is behind bars after alleged aggravated battery.
A man is behind bars after alleged aggravated battery.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is behind bars after alleged aggravated battery.

Riley County Police Department said that the subject - William Devader, 20, of Maple Hill, was arrested around 1:52 a.m. on March 4 at the location of Dirty Dawg Saloon at 531 N Manhattan Ave in Manhattan, Kan.

Devader was booked into the Riley County Correctional Facility on the following charges:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement

A total bond is set at $15,000.

