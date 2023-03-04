Man arrested for aggravated battery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is behind bars after alleged aggravated battery.

Riley County Police Department said that the subject - William Devader, 20, of Maple Hill, was arrested around 1:52 a.m. on March 4 at the location of Dirty Dawg Saloon at 531 N Manhattan Ave in Manhattan, Kan.

Devader was booked into the Riley County Correctional Facility on the following charges:

Aggravated battery

Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement

A total bond is set at $15,000.

