Local students test their leadership skills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local high school and college students competed in the annual Washburn University Leadership Challenge Event.

The Washburn University Leadership Institute welcomed more than 215 students from six states. The two-day leadership event was held at the Maner Conference Center, where students tested their leadership skills. Makinsey Jones, a Topeka West senior, said the simulation helps students like her prepare for the future.

“I feel like this is definitely going to help with problem-solving,” said Jones. “Like you have to find quick solutions, so you have a short period of time to think, like, okay, this is the problem and what I can do to find a reasonable solution.”

Each year, teams are faced with real-world scenarios and must find ways to overcome those challenges. The theme this year is “Food Crisis. Young leaders had to come up with solutions to help a community facing food insecurity. Karlyn Gustan, a K-State Leadership student, said her team felt the pressure of the competition.

“We’ve had a few rocks in the road with this so far,” said Gustan. “Coming forward with this, we kind of came with the mindset of, you know, we want to solve this problem. And we didn’t know that there were going to be so many, you know, things that popped up.”

Gustan played the role of neighborhood relations. She said the real definition of leadership is teamwork.

“We’ve learned that leadership is not just about having a position,” said Gustan. “Leadership is about working as a team. And we’re able to apply that here. "

Mikaella White Leistikow, the 2023 LCE fellow and a Washburn University senior, said the event keeps growing every year.

“Every year, we’ve just gotten more and more teams,” said White-Leistikow. “Originally, I think our limit was of like 30 and then it was like 36 and then it was 40 and now it’s 45.”

White-Leistikow, who helped plan this year’s event, said aside from being a competition, it served a better purpose.

“The competition is much more than a competition,” said White-Leistikow. “It gives them some real-world application.”

The event ended Friday afternoon, recognizing the top three teams.

High School

#1: Bishop Seabury Academy-Team No. 1

#2: Shawnee Heights High School

#3: Bishop Seabury Academy- Team No. 2

College

#1: University of Nebraska Lincoln- Team No. 1

#2: Christopher Newport- Team No. 1

#3: Missouri Western State University

