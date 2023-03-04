Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission

Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown St. Louis building.(St. Louis Fire Department)
By Lucas Sellem and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - First responders in Missouri say one of their search and rescue team members has died.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported a K-9 from its search and rescue unit died on Friday night.

Officials said the K-9, named Balko, tragically died while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis.

The fire department said it is with “profound sadness” it announces Balko’s death.

According to authorities, Balko was 6 years old. He is credited with working on several searches, including a large building fire in January in the St. Louis area.

“Rest easy, Balko. We’ll take it from here,” the department shared on social media.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Steven Ferris Jr., 25, Amber Hester, 24, and Chelsea Estep, 43, were transported to the Shawnee...
Narcotics investigation leads to three arrested
Stacy Stinnett, 47, Stephanie Graham, 45, and Gisella Pryor, 56, were arrested for outstanding...
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
The US Dept. of Justice arrested two Kansas men Thursday for illegally smuggling products to...
Two Kansas citizens arrested for exporting illegal technology to Russia
Tony Baird, of Topeka, was found not guilty on all counts in an August 2020 shooting that...
Man accused of murder in August 2020 homicide acquitted

Latest News

Citizens had the opportunity to show their support for Special Olympics Kansas during the 2023...
Topeka citizens show support for Special Olympics Kansas during Polar Plunge
Precipitation chances increasing next week
Much warmer on Sunday
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates at the end of the team's 67-63 win over Texas Tech in an...
No. 3 Kansas ends regular season with loss to No. 9 Texas
The Soldier Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Friday night.
Crews respond to late night North Topeka structure fire