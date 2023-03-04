Crews respond to late night North Topeka structure fire

The Soldier Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Friday night.
The Soldier Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Friday night.(Phil Anderson)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Soldier Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3920 NW Brickyard Rd. in Topeka Friday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Soldier Township FD, the structure involved was used for storage. The structure and all contents inside of it were lost.

The fire was caused by a space heater left on, according to the spokesperson.

No injuries were reported.

