Crews respond to late night North Topeka structure fire
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Soldier Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3920 NW Brickyard Rd. in Topeka Friday night.
According to a spokesperson with the Soldier Township FD, the structure involved was used for storage. The structure and all contents inside of it were lost.
The fire was caused by a space heater left on, according to the spokesperson.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.