Breakfast and silent auction by SW Topeka Kiwanis Club

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization hosted their annual breakfast and silent auction this weekend.

Community members gathered from 8 to 11 a.m. at Lowman United Methodist Church, located at 15th and Gage, for the Southwest Topeka Kiwanis Club breakfast and silent auction. A plate full of pancakes and sausage with a side of biscuits and gravy Lysa Atkinson, a resident of Topeka, said she saw a flyer at her local bank and wanted to support the great cause.

“I saw the poster at the bank,” said Atkinson. “I thought this would be a good thing to do. And I like what they’re supporting. I like that them supporting Shaner, I like that they support with the hats and the the gloves. I just wanted to be a supporter, and I just wanted pancakes.”

Breakfast wasn’t the only thing on the menu, but members of the community were also able to bid on different items in the silent auction. All proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the purchase of gloves, hats and school supplies for several Topeka elementary schools as well as other children’s charities. Susan Pattie, president of the Southwest Kiwanis Club, said the community always shows its full support for events like this.

“Oh, we can’t think them enough,” said Pattie. “Without their support, you know we’re a service organization, and we will serve until our last breath.”

Pattie said that because of these events, they are able to place a family pavilion at Hillsdale Park, located on 12th and Fairlawn. The grand opening is set to take place on June 11, 2023, with an ice cream social to follow.

