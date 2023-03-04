Breakfast and silent auction by SW Topeka Kiwanis Club

A local organization hosted their annual breakfast and silent auction this weekend.
A local organization hosted their annual breakfast and silent auction this weekend.(WIBW-TV)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization hosted their annual breakfast and silent auction this weekend.

Community members gathered from 8 to 11 a.m. at Lowman United Methodist Church, located at 15th and Gage, for the Southwest Topeka Kiwanis Club breakfast and silent auction. A plate full of pancakes and sausage with a side of biscuits and gravy Lysa Atkinson, a resident of Topeka, said she saw a flyer at her local bank and wanted to support the great cause.

“I saw the poster at the bank,” said Atkinson. “I thought this would be a good thing to do. And I like what they’re supporting. I like that them supporting Shaner, I like that they support with the hats and the the gloves. I just wanted to be a supporter, and I just wanted pancakes.”

Breakfast wasn’t the only thing on the menu, but members of the community were also able to bid on different items in the silent auction. All proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the purchase of gloves, hats and school supplies for several Topeka elementary schools as well as other children’s charities. Susan Pattie, president of the Southwest Kiwanis Club, said the community always shows its full support for events like this.

“Oh, we can’t think them enough,” said Pattie. “Without their support, you know we’re a service organization, and we will serve until our last breath.”

Pattie said that because of these events, they are able to place a family pavilion at Hillsdale Park, located on 12th and Fairlawn. The grand opening is set to take place on June 11, 2023, with an ice cream social to follow.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
The US Dept. of Justice arrested two Kansas men Thursday for illegally smuggling products to...
Two Kansas citizens arrested for exporting illegal technology to Russia
Steven Ferris Jr., 25, Amber Hester, 24, and Chelsea Estep, 43, were transported to the Shawnee...
Narcotics investigation leads to three arrested
A man was taken to a local hospital following a two-car crash early Friday just south of S.W....
Man taken by ambulance to hospital after Friday crash in southwest Topeka
Tony Baird, of Topeka, was found not guilty on all counts in an August 2020 shooting that...
Man accused of murder in August 2020 homicide acquitted

Latest News

A man is behind bars after alleged aggravated battery.
Man arrested for aggravated battery
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 3-04-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 3-04-23
Mild this weekend, precipitation chances increase next week
A mild weekend, light rain possible Saturday morning
Jack Ulwelling Buzzer Beater 3 over Washburn Rural
KPZ Play of the Night: Sub-State