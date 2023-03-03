Woman injured Thursday night in I-70 crash in western Kansas

WaKeeney, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman suffered serious injuries in a one-car crash Thursday night on Interstate 70 in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 70 in Trego County, about nine miles west of WaKeeney.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Dodge Dart was westbound on I-70 in the left lane. While completing a passing maneuver, the driver lost control of the car, which entered the right -- or north -- ditch and overturned.

The driver, Connie Louise Castle, 65, of Grainfield, was transported to Trego County Hospital in WaKeeney with serious injuries. The patrol said Castle, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

