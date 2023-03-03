Washburn University to host Social Work Advocacy Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Future social workers will visit Washburn University and the Kansas Statehouse to participate in Social Work Advocacy Day.

Washburn University officials said the annual event on March 8 attracts social work students and faculty from around the state as well as professional social workers for networking and advocacy training opportunities.

The morning session will begin at 9 a.m. in Washburn Room A/B at the Memorial Union. It will finish in the afternoon with a trip to the Capitol, where attendees can visit with legislators.

Kansas lawmakers are working on legislation making it easier for mental health care professionals to get licensed in the state.

“The state has a severe shortage of providers,” said Dr. Tonya Ricklefs, chair and associate professor of Washburn University’s Department of Social Work. “As an educator, it is rewarding to watch our students advocate for important legislation that will impact the field even before their careers begin.”

According to Washburn University, a recent report from Mental Health America states tracking mental illness and the ease of accessing care ranks Kansas at the bottom of the list. Only three states scored lower than Kansas on access to mental health care.

One bill that is currently being considered would enable graduates of online social work programs to fill jobs in Kansas. Another measure simplifies the process of accepting out-of-state licenses.

“I believe there’s strength in numbers. Through Social Work Advocacy Day and other initiatives, we collectively hope to enhance the social work field in our state and provide the care that’s needed for all Kansans,” Ricklefs said.

NASW-KS Chapter, with the Kansas Council on Social Work Education, is sponsoring this year’s Social Work Advocacy Day. This marks the 25th year of the advocacy event, attracting students from undergraduate and graduate social work programs at universities across the state.

Find the event agenda at Social Work Advocacy Day — NASW (naswkansas.com).

