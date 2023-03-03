USD 329 announces public hearing to vote on closing Maple Hill Elementary

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wabaunsee County School District has scheduled a hearing to discuss the closure of Maple Hill Elementary.

The USD 329 School Board will meet at 6 p.m. March 27 in the Wabausnee High School Commons.

The board designated Alma Elementary to accept the students if the school is closed, at a meeting earlier this week they called a required step in the process of closing Maple Hill Elementary. Parents have voiced concerns about travel and available space. District officials say they’re working to balance students’ needs and financial responsibility.

