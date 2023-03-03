TPS receives $16K gift in recognition of Supt. award

Horace Mann fully funded the district’s Donors-Choose projects, a donation of over $16,600.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools received a special visitor, and gift, at Thursday night’s district board meeting.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, an insurance and retirement service provider for educators, stopped by to honor Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

The USD 501 Superintendent was recently given the School Superintendents Association Women in School Leadership Superintendent Award. Horace Mann recognized that achievement by fully funding the district’s Donors-Choose projects, a donation of over $16,600.

“We know what an impact Tiffany makes in her district each day, and this flash funding will give more of the educators in that district the special tools they need to support learning,” said Kelly Ruwe, National Business Solutions Executive, Horace Mann. “This is a great way to pay tribute to a woman who continues to innovate in Topeka Public Schools.”

The fund includes various projects across the district, including a book vending machine, robotics kits, a 3D printer, and providing snacks for students.

