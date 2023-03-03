Topeka’s SW Kiwanis club serves up pancakes, silent auction

The SW Topeka Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast & Silent Auction is 7-11 a.m. March 4 at Lowman United Methodist Church
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s pancakes with a purpose Saturday morning at Lowman United Methodist Church.

The Southwest Topeka Kiwanis club is hosting its Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction. The event runs from 7 to 11 a.m. March 4 at Lowman United Methodist Church, SW 15th & Gage Blvd.

Greg McLaren with the SW Kiwanis Club visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail the event, the wide range of businesses donating to the silent auction, and how the money will help the club support Shaner Early Learning Academy, McCarter Elementary School, and other projects benefiting area children.

Tickets to the breakfast are a suggested donation of $8 at the door. Children ages 11 and under eat free.

