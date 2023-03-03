Three students receive special statehouse job for the day

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three middle school students had a special job at the statehouse on Thursday, March 2.

Three 8th-grade students from Robinson Middle School, Da’Kendrick Atkins, Nayomi White, and Elijah Gordon served Kansas Senator Brenda Dietrich as senate pages on Thursday. The students had the task of running errands for the senator and retrieving bills for her.

This opportunity was created for the students to learn a hands-on lesson about civic engagement. Senate page, Elijah Gordon, said the experience is like no other.

”Being able to have an experience like this is like no other, because of the fact that we get to do this and all of our classmates are at school learning on the different subjects, but we are here giving a new experience, and being able to experience this is like a whole other level,” said Gordon.

