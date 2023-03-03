Teen killed in U-turn crash Thursday morning in southeast Kansas

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was killed in a U-turn crash early Thursday in Cherokee County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:48 a.m. Thursday at N.E. 90th Street and K-171 highway. The location was about five miles southeast of Pittsburg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Acura TL was eastbound on K-171 highway when it made a U-turn and was struck by a 2016 Kenworth semitrailer that was westbound on K-171.

The driver of the Acura, Josiah Fletcher, 18, of Pittsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Fletcher, who was alone in the car, was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Ryder James Schnackenberg, 21, of Neosho, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Schnackenbereg was wearing his seat belt.

