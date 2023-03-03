Sub-State Results: March 2nd
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another round of Sub-State has now come and gone, who are the next set of teams moving on?
Rossville (G) def. Jeff West, 60-32
Silver Lake (G) def. Maur Hill, 63-28
Riley County (G) def. Atchison County, 39-36
Nemaha Central (G) def. Hiawatha, 53-42 - Riley County and Nemaha Central will play each other for the Sub-State Championship Saturday.
Santa Fe Trail (G) def. Osage City, 46-37.
St. Marys (B) def. Wabaunsee, 65-53
Lyndon (B) def. Cair Paravel, 69-58
