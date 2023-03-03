Sub-State Results: March 2nd

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another round of Sub-State has now come and gone, who are the next set of teams moving on?

Rossville (G) def. Jeff West, 60-32

Silver Lake (G) def. Maur Hill, 63-28

Riley County (G) def. Atchison County, 39-36

Nemaha Central (G) def. Hiawatha, 53-42 - Riley County and Nemaha Central will play each other for the Sub-State Championship Saturday.

Santa Fe Trail (G) def. Osage City, 46-37.

St. Marys (B) def. Wabaunsee, 65-53

Lyndon (B) def. Cair Paravel, 69-58

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Officials respond to reports of a shooting at Highland Park High School on March 1, 2023.
Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Dawson Upton
Topeka man arrested after refusal to leave Walmart leads to discovery

Latest News

Rally House releases KU gear after Big 12 title
Rally House releases KU gear after Big 12 title
Washburn University is hosting the NCJAA National Championship Track and Field Tournament...
Washburn, Topeka leaders excited to host track championships this weekend
A t-shirt celebrating KU's Big 12 Regular Season Title lays at Rally House in Topeka.
Rally House releases KU gear after Big 12 title
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish