Sub-State Results: March 2nd

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another round of Sub-State has now come and gone, who are the next set of teams moving on?

Rossville (G) def. Jeff West, 60-32

Silver Lake (G) def. Maur Hill, 63-28

Riley County (G) def. Atchison County, 39-36

Nemaha Central (G) def. Hiawatha, 53-42 - Riley County and Nemaha Central will play each other for the Sub-State Championship Saturday.

Santa Fe Trail (G) def. Osage City, 46-37.

St. Marys (B) def. Wabaunsee, 65-53

Lyndon (B) def. Cair Paravel, 69-58

